Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: West wind is back with lower rain chances today

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Onshore wind is back with lower rain chances today
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason for Sunday, July 26, 2026
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
Posted

Happy Sunday!

The west wind has returned, and unfortunately, that means lower rain chances are back. The west wind brings a few showers and storms to the coast during the morning hours, with the highest rain coverage heading inland by early afternoon.

Today will be no exception. We've got a 30% chance this morning at the coast, with a 40% chance along I-75 through 2 p.m. After 2 p.m., the highest coverage heads well inland and over to the East Coast.

We continue this pattern through the next seven days, but we are going to see some help from a front. A weak front will stall in the area or just to our north by mid week, and that will help us out with increasing the moisture by Wednesday. Storm chances pick up to 60% with that front lingering through the end of the week.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.