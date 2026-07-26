Forecast: West wind is back with lower rain chances today

Happy Sunday!

The west wind has returned, and unfortunately, that means lower rain chances are back. The west wind brings a few showers and storms to the coast during the morning hours, with the highest rain coverage heading inland by early afternoon.

Today will be no exception. We've got a 30% chance this morning at the coast, with a 40% chance along I-75 through 2 p.m. After 2 p.m., the highest coverage heads well inland and over to the East Coast.

We continue this pattern through the next seven days, but we are going to see some help from a front. A weak front will stall in the area or just to our north by mid week, and that will help us out with increasing the moisture by Wednesday. Storm chances pick up to 60% with that front lingering through the end of the week.