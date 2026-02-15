Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Windy ahead of showers and storms later today

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Windy ahead of showers and storms later today
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason Adams for Sunday, February 15, 2026
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
Posted

Our next cold front is on the way. It'll arrive tonight with a few showers and storms. Out ahead of the front, it'll be a breezy day with winds gusting over 35 mph at times. We'll see highs in the 70s along the coast with low to mid 80s inland.

Rain chances begin to pick up after 4 p.m. The Nature Coast will see the rain first with the arrival between 4 and 7 p.m. Pinellas to Polk Co and along I-4 will see the rain arrival time between 5 and 8 p.m. South of Tampa Bay, the rain arrival time will be between 7 and 10 p.m.

Isolated severe storms are possible from Bradenton to Frostproof north. We're under a level 1 out of 5 risk which is the lowest risk, but we'll have to watch for a damaging wind gust or two as well as an isolated waterspout/tornado.

The front will clear the area overnight and bring a very small drop in temps for Presidents Day.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo