Forecast: Windy Sunday with showers and storms late afternoon and evening

After a gorgeous Saturday, we'll see some changes for Sunday. A cold front arrives tomorrow night, and it will bring some squally weather with it.

First, the winds will be gusting over 35 mph at times throughout the day. This will increase the surf and rip current risk at the coast. A Small Craft Advisory begins at 1 p.m.

The front will bring a strong line of showers and storms with it by mid to late afternoon, first beginning along the Nature Coast. Timing wise, expect the rain to arrive between 3 and 6 p.m. up there. Pinellas to Polk along I-4, expect it to arrive between 5 and 8 p.m. Areas south of the Bay, expect it to arrive between 6 and 10 p.m.

While we'll pick up some much needed rain, there is a low chance for damaging winds and a waterspout/tornado. We're not too concerned, but the risk is there so keep it with us through the evening.