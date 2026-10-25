Forecast: Windy weather continues into the work week

Expect the windy weather to continue as we head into the new work week. Winds will stay strong through Wednesday before they start to come down.

A stray shower or two is still possible inland over the next few days. Highest chances will be well east of I-75 but a few may make it to the coast. Rain chances will eventually come up just a little bit by the end of the week as moisture begins to funnel back into the area.

High temps will stay where they've been this weekend. Expect mid 80s all week with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

I'm not seeing any cold fronts in our future for at least the next 8-9 days. Halloween looks just fine with a few isolated t-storms during the afternoon.