Forecast: Winter is back with chilly temps through Tuesday morning

Get ready for winter's return here over the next few days! Temps are going back below average through Wednesday afternoon.

Monday morning, wind chills could dip to 30 in many spots inland, so a Cold Weather Advisory is in effect. We will not see a freeze Monday morning. Monday afternoon, we'll struggle to get to 55. Our average low is 56! The fire danger will be high as well given our ongoing drought and low humidity.

Tuesday morning, we'll see a freeze inland and north. Temps could dip to 30 in many areas with wind chills in the 20s!

Warm weather gets going again Wednesday with afternoon temps in the low 70s. Thursday will see highs back up to 80!