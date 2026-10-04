Happy Saturday, Tampa Bay!

Some lingering showers will be possible overnight, but most of us will get a break from the rain until later Sunday. Not everyone will see rain tomorrow, with about a 50% chance of showers and storms. It will also feel like the middle of summer, with hot and humid conditions and feels-like temperatures in the triple digits.

WATCH: Hot and Humid Sunday Rain Chances Increase Next Week

Hot and Humid Sunday Rain Chances Increase Next Week

As a front stalls over Florida for several days, our rain chances will really pick up Monday through much of the workweek. With more clouds and rain, temperatures will be slightly cooler, with highs in the 80s. However, it will still feel quite warm and humid.

Have a great evening!