Tropical Storm Melissa forms in the central Caribbean Sea

TAMPA, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Melissa has been named in the central Caribbean Sea.

The NHC said Tropical Storm Melissa became the 13th tropical storm of the 2025 season.

As of 11 a.m., Melissa is about 300 miles south of Haiti. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and is moving west at 14 mph.

A Hurricane Watch has been issued for the southern peninsula of Haiti from the border with the Dominican Republic to Port-Au-Prince.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Jamaica.

