TAMPA, Fla. — Halloween is still more than a month away, but spooky season is already underway here at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

Howl-O-Scream is back, and it is packed with six haunted houses, spooky scare zones and a couple of shows as well.

WATCH: Meteorologist Jason Adams learns about what's new this year at Busch Gardens Howl-O-Scream

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Meteorologist Jason Adams braved the Circus of Fear to talk to cast members about what's new this year for those of you brave enough to face your fears.

Actor Coordinator Cameron says that the houses all have brand-new scares, along with the first IP house here at Busch Gardens, that being the Anaconda house based on the movies!

You can learn more about Howl-O-Scream, including how to purchase tickets, dates, and times, here.