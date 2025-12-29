Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Boxer Anthony Joshua injured in car crash in Nigeria that left 2 dead

The 36-year-old heavyweight champion was traveling on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in the southwestern region of the African country when the crash occurred, according to the BBC.
Lynne Sladky/AP
Anthony Joshua reacts after defeating Jake Paul in their heavyweight boxing match, Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, in Miami.
Nigerian-British boxer Anthony Joshua was injured in a car crash in Nigeria on Monday that left two other people dead.

The 36-year-old heavyweight champion was traveling on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in the southwestern region of the African country when the crash occurred.

Joshua was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, reports said.

Preliminary investigations found the vehicle "to be travelling beyond the legally prescribed speed limit on the corridor, lost control during an overtaking manoeuvre and crashed into a stationary truck well packed by the side of the road," according to the Federal Road Safety Corps in the country.

Five men, including Joshua, were involved in the crash.

Nigeria is the homeland of Joshua's parents and where he briefly went to boarding school at the age of 11.

Just last week, Joshua knocked out YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in the sixth round of their heavyweight fight in Miami that was streamed on Netflix.

