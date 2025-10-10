Ceasefire between Israel and Hamas takes effect after U.S.-brokered deal

The Israel Defense Forces announced that a ceasefire with Hamas began at noon local time Friday.

The IDF said its troops began positioning along updated deployment lines in preparation for the ceasefire agreement and the return of hostages. The IDF added that Southern Command troops are deployed in the area and will continue to remove any immediate threat.

The 20-point plan calls for an immediate end to the war, the release of all remaining hostages held by Hamas, the withdrawal of Israeli forces to an “agreed-upon line,” and the demilitarization of Gaza — including Hamas giving up all of its weapons.

The ceasefire agreement also calls for Israel to release more than 1,700 Gazans imprisoned in Israel, and for Gaza to be governed under a “temporary transitional governance” supervised by a so-called “Board of Peace,” headed and chaired by President Donald Trump.

The United States played an active role in brokering the agreement, which officials hope will eventually end the more than two-year conflict between Israel and Hamas. Hostilities began Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked Israel, killing more than 1,200 people and taking more than 200 hostages, officials said.

Israel responded by invading the Gaza Strip, displacing much of its population. In the process, Israel was accused of cutting off aid to civilians, leading to widespread reports of famine.

The blockage of aid led to accusations by the U.N. Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory that Israel was committing genocide. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has denied the genocide claims, saying the nation has an absolute right to defend itself.

