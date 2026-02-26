US, Iran hold nuclear talks in Switzerland amid military buildup

The United States and Iran are holding indirect talks in Switzerland in what officials are describing as a last-chance effort at diplomacy over Tehran's nuclear program, even as the U.S. military continues a significant buildup of forces in the Middle East.

U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are participating in the talks, which are being moderated by Oman. Oman's foreign ministry reported a pause in the negotiations, saying they would resume later as both sides continue working toward progress. Thursday's meeting marked the third such gathering in as many weeks.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio delivered a stark warning as Iranian officials arrived in Switzerland.

"I want you to understand and everyone should know that Iran poses a very grave threat to the United States," Rubio said.

Rubio said the talks must go beyond Iran's nuclear program, pointing to the country's arsenal of ballistic missiles as a major sticking point.

"Iran possesses a very large number of ballistic missiles, particularly short-range ballistic missiles that threaten the United States and our bases in the region and our partners in the region," Rubio said. "Iran refuses, refuses to talk about ballistic missiles to us or to anyone, and that's a big problem."

The diplomatic effort is unfolding alongside what officials describe as the largest U.S. military buildup in the Middle East since 2003 and the start of the Iraq War, with aircraft and warships now positioned in the region.

President Donald Trump addressed the situation during his State of the Union address earlier this week.

"My preference is to solve this problem through diplomacy, but one thing is certain: I will never allow the world's number one sponsor of terror, which they are by far, to have a nuclear weapon. Can't let that happen," Trump said.

The Trump administration has briefed senior congressional leaders on the situation in recent days, including Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer.

"Closed-door briefings are fine, but the administration has to make its case to the American people as something as important as this," Schumer said.

Iran's foreign ministry also weighed in, with a spokesman posting on social media: "Professional liars are good at creating the illusion of truth. Repeat a lie often enough and it becomes the truth is a law of propaganda coined by Nazi Joseph Goebbels. This is now systematically used by the U.S. administration and the war profiteers encircling it."