Fourth US service member dies as conflict in Middle East intensifies

At least four U.S. service members have died as fighting in the Middle East intensifies, with Iran and its proxy forces launching retaliatory strikes against Israel and Arab states while U.S. and Israeli forces continue targeting sites inside Iran.

U.S. Central Command said Monday that a fourth service member, who had been seriously wounded during an attack, succumbed to their injuries.

In a separate incident, three American fighter jets were accidentally shot down by Kuwaiti air defenses, U.S. military officials said Monday. All six crew members ejected safely.

RELATED STORY | Iran confirms supreme leader’s death after US-Israeli strikes

Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said during a press briefing Monday that strikes will continue to combat what he described as Iran's "stubborn and self-evident nuclear pursuits."

Operation Epic Fury press briefing

"Iran was building powerful missiles and drones to create a conventional shield for their nuclear blackmail ambitions," Hegseth said.

"The former regime had every chance to make a peaceful and sensible deal," he added. "But Tehran was not negotiating — they were stalling, buying time to reload their missile stockpiles and restart their nuclear ambitions. Their goal: hold us hostage, threatening to strike our forces."

At least 555 people have been killed in Iran since the start of the latest round of strikes, according to Iranian officials.

RELATED STORY | Strikes on Iran could push US gas prices well above $3, analysts warn

In Israel, Iranian-backed Hezbollah militants claimed responsibility for strikes in the country. Israel responded with attacks that killed at least 31 people.

A senior Iranian official said the U.S. and Israel “crossed a red line and must pay the price” for Khamenei’s killing.

With Khamenei dead, a 66-year-old cleric has been selected to join a three-member council that will govern Iran until a new Supreme Leader is appointed. Trump said Sunday he has agreed to talk with potential new Iranian leadership but did not specify when.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Trump suggested the conflict could last another month, saying, “It’s always been a four-week process.” For now, military operations in the region will continue.