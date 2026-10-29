Tampa Dream Gala raises money for Type 1 diabetes research as community rallies behind a cure

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune condition affecting more than 2 million Americans, and this week, the Tampa community is coming together to raise money to find a cure.

Breakthrough T1D, formerly JDRF, is hosting its annual Tampa Dream Gala in support of the local Type 1 diabetes community. The event, hosted by the Tampa Hilton Downtown, will offer a night of entertainment and fundraising to support critical T1D research.

The gala is set for 6 p.m. on Nov. 7 at 211 North Tampa St. in Tampa. The evening will feature an elegant cocktail hour, silent and live auctions, and a Fund A Cure moment, where every dollar directly supports research, better treatments and, ultimately, a cure.

Special invited guests include the Fund A Cure family, the Lannans; honorees Dr. and Mrs. Henry Rodriguez; and the Tampa Breakthrough T1D Board of Directors.

People with Type 1 diabetes rely on insulin therapy and face the risk of short- and long-term complications. T1D is an autoimmune condition that causes the pancreas to make very little insulin or none at all. Complications can include highs and lows in blood sugar; damage to the kidneys, eyes, nerves and heart; and even death.

Globally, the condition impacts about 9 million people. While many believe T1D is only diagnosed in childhood and adolescence, diagnosis in adulthood is common and accounts for nearly 50% of all T1D diagnoses.

The onset of T1D has nothing to do with diet or lifestyle. While its causes are not yet entirely understood, scientists believe that both genetic factors and environmental triggers are involved. There is currently no cure for T1D.

As the leading global Type 1 diabetes research and advocacy organization, Breakthrough T1D works to make everyday life with the condition better while driving toward cures. The organization does this by investing in research, advocating for progress with government leaders and helping educate and empower individuals facing the condition.

For more information on the Breakthrough T1D Tampa Dream Gala, visit the Gala home page: 2026 Tampa Dream Gala | Breakthrough T1D North Gulf Coast [breakthrought1d.org]