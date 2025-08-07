Andrew Kinsey

Andrew is a Multi-Emmy award-winning journalist with years of experience in storytelling and uncovering the truth.

Throughout his career, Andrew has given viewers a front-row seat to the biggest news stories of the day. He has traveled to report live from presidential visits, natural disasters, a Super Bowl, and civil rights protests. His dedication and ability to cover anything, anywhere has earned him deep respect and admiration from viewers.

Andrew is a talented a passionate journalist who takes a thoughtful approach to every story he covers. He is fiercely competitive, loyal, and committed to hard work in an ever-evolving industry.

His humble beginnings in the industry started as an unpaid radio intern. He has since worked in radio, local news, and national news.

Andrew has worked in newsrooms in Atlanta, GA - Jackson, MS - Toledo, OH and Columbus, OH.

In addition to his work in television, he is the founder of the youth mentoring foundation Andrew Cares. He is a sought-after motivational and inspirational speaker. Andrew believes we are all truly dependent on one another's benevolence and goodwill. So he is doing his part to help others and transform lives.

He has a B.A in Speech Commnication from Clark Atlanta University.

In addition to several Emmy awards, the Associated Press honored Andrew with awards for Best Anchor and Best Investigative Reporter.

He also holds prestigious honors from various community organizations for his commitment to journalism and the community.

He is a proud member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. and The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) .

Andrew is happy to call the Sunshine State home, waking up the Tampa Bay area each weekday morning on Tampa Bay 28.

Read Andrew's stories here: