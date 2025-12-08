Tampa Bay 28 Winner of 8 Suncoast Regional Emmy Awards

Tampa Bay 28 is celebrating today after eight wins over the weekend at the Suncoast Regional Emmy Awards.

Investigative reporter Adam Walser took home four Emmys for his investigative work including his continuing coverage of HOA issues. Anchor Nadeen Yanes also won an Emmy for the work she does focusing on problems in Florida’s Property Insurance Market. Greg Dee took the award for Weather Anchor. Investigative Photographer/Producer Matthew Apthorp won his 20th career Emmy. Investigative Reporter Kylie McGivern was awarded for her work on a push to update police-involved domestic violence policies. And photojournalist Matt McGlashen won alongside Adam Walser on three of his wins.

Here is a list of the wins Tampa Bay 28 is proud to have won:

Continuing Coverage: The HOA Knows Best



Adam Walser – Reporter

Matt McGlashen – Photographer

Investigative - Multiple Reports: Illusion of Safety... Defective Airbags in Used Cars



Adam Walser – Reporter

Matt McGlashen – Photographer

Lisa Blegen – Producer

Investigative - Multiple Reports: No Justice, Just Money?



Matthew Apthorp – Producer

News Feature - Serious Feature (Single Report): Father Pushes for Officer-Involved Domestic Violence Policies



Kylie McGivern – Reporter

Business/Consumer - News (no production time limit): I Have Two Indoor Outhouses: Toilet Troubles in New Construction Home



Adam Walser – Reporter

Matt McGlashen – Photographer

Crime/Justice - News (no production time limit): Body Cams Capture Teen Mauled by K9



Adam Walser – Reporter

Societal Concerns - News (no production time limit): The Price of Paradise: The State of Insurance in Florida



Nadeen Yanes – Anchor

Anchor - Weather

