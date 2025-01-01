Ally Blake

Ally is a Meteorologist/ Traffic Anchor at Tampa Bay 28 and joined the team in December of 2024.

Born in New York, but raised almost her entire life in North Carolina, Ally considers herself a southern girl and is excited to called Florida her home. Growing up Ally's family lived in Lutz, Seminole, and Lakewood Ranch. She would celebrate many thanksgivings in Siesta Key and Black Friday shop at Wiregrass and Citrus Park Mall. Ally got her first taste of Florida weather when she helped us with Milton and we are excited to have her on our team.

As a child, Ally had a fear of storms, which as she aged, would lead to fascination and her dream of becoming a broadcast meteorologist. Ally looked up to her local meteorologists as heroes of the community and ambassadors of science and hopes to be that in her new community. Close to home, Ally went to her dream school of North Carolina State University (Go Pack!) where she studied meteorology and was also a member of the student AMS Chapter, the broadcast meteorology club, she participated in outreach events at schools, was actively involved in her sorority Kappa Alpha Theta, and all this and more while waiting tables at a sushi restaurant on the weekends. While in school, Ally had two TV internships: one at WMBF in Myrtle Beach, SC and WFLA in Tampa, FL.

Ally comes to us from our sister station WMAR-2 News in Baltimore, MD , where she was able to experience historic tornado outbreaks, flooding, and snowstorms. She also spent time working at WKYT in Lexington, KY.

When Ally is not at work she loves to travel, be outdoors and go walking with her bernedoodle Lexie and be on the water, try new restaurants, watch sports specifically the Ravens, Orioles, and Carolina Hurricanes (BUT she is willing to convert to being a local sports fan), along with spending time with family.

If you want to send Ally a weather photo, talk about Florida, weather, tell her why she should cheer for your team, talk at your event, or tell her about all the wonderful things to do in Tampa, send her an email at ally.blake@TampaBay28.com .

You can also connect with her on Facebook as Meteorologist Ally Blake or on Instagram/X/Blue Sky/Threads as @allyblakewx.

