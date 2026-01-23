Local charities benefit from money raised in Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic

TAMPA, Fla. — The Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic is coming up in February. Race weekend is February 21st and February 22nd in Tampa.

Thousands of people have already signed up for the races (5k, 8k, 15k, and half marathon) and by doing so, they are helping local nonprofits focused on kids. Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Lauren St Germain spoke with leaders of all three organizations to learn how they put the registration funds to work.

In February, thousands of people will lace up their sneakers and run down iconic Bayshore Boulevard for the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic and registration fees will help kids all over the Tampa Bay area.

Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Lauren St Germain sat down with race director, Susan Harmeling, to help you understand where the registration fees are going.

“Their money – their registration dollars – it’s going toward our three heritage charities and the other smaller nonprofits that we support because at the end of the fiscal year we give it all away,” said Susan Harmeling, Race Director of the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic.

The three heritage charities are the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tampa Bay, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay and the Friends of Tampa Recreation. St. Germain spoke with leaders from all three nonprofits about how the money and support benefit the kids they serve.

“Our mission is to support the city of Tampa recreation program and we have those extra dollars which help them do something special. One of our big programs is music lessons for children who may not otherwise be able to afford to have music lessons. We do that at community centers,” said Linda Carlo with Friends of Tampa Recreation.

“The money is invaluable – when you have partners that support our important work of mentoring kids one on one, this money helps do the background screenings, the interviewing, the matching, and the match support of all of these volunteers and children and the transformational work that they do so these funds help offset all of the costs associated with making sure these relationships are successful and long,” said Roby Ostrem, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay.

“It allows us to serve kids at a greater capacity. We use it everywhere from experiences for the youth to scholarship opportunities or financial assistance needed for some of the families that attend our facilities,” said Jason Jenkins, the Chief of Staff of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tampa Bay.

The Gasparilla Distance Classic Association was established in 1978 and the nonprofit is committed to raising money for local youth organizations and running programs.

“How much have you raised since the inception?” asked St. Germain.

“Six point eight million … we write those checks and it goes directly to the charities. We raise the money and we give away the money,” said Harmeling.

If you’re interested in signing up, the half marathon and distance challenges are sold out, but you can still register for the 5k, 8k, and 15k. Race weekend is Saturday and Sunday February 21 and 22.



