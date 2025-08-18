Lauren St. Germain is the weekday 5 pm anchor for Tampa Bay 28. She also anchors the streaming newscasts on Tampa Bay 28+ and reports throughout the week.

Lauren grew up in Massachusetts but has called the South home for more than a decade. She came to Tampa in 2017. While at Tampa Bay 28, Lauren helped launch the streaming news channel on Tampa Bay 28+ and the 3 pm broadcast. Lauren’s reporting on the Florida Wildlife Corridor was nominated for a regional Emmy award in 2023.

Prior to coming to Tampa, Lauren worked as an anchor/reporter in Chattanooga, TN, where she launched a weekend morning show. There she extensively covered a terrorist attack that killed five military men and was the field anchor for the 2016 Tennessee AP “Best TV Newscast” for the broadcast honoring and remembering the five servicemen killed. She also worked as an anchor/reporter in Dothan, AL, where she launched a 9 pm newscast.

Being involved in the community is extremely important for Lauren. She’s heavily involved in the station’s work with the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic and the Tampa Pride Parade. Outside of work, Lauren is involved with the nonprofit Girls on the Run. She has volunteered as a coach and 5k committee member for the Tampa Bay chapter since moving to the Tampa Bay area.

You may know her as “LSG.” The nickname has carried over since college, and she answers to it more than her actual name. Her dog, Bella, might be the most well-known in the family. Fun fact, Lauren was influenced to adopt Bella after meeting a local rescue organization during a weekend morning segment.