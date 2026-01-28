New Port Richey woman who ran over 60 marathons set for Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic takes over Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa on Feb. 21 and 22. Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Lauren St Germain finds local people who are running the race with unique stories to tell. This year was no exception. St. Germain sat down with Barbara Ann Morrissey whose dedication to running is exceptional.

“Who’s going to have the beer for me when I finish?” laughed Morrissey.

“So tell me, how did you first become a runner?” asked St. Germain.

“My husband was a runner and he used to get up early in the morning before school, before going to work, and he’d go run with a friend and I would say … why the heck are you getting up early to go nowhere?” said Morrissey.

Then, one year Morrissey joined him for a race and never looked back.

“I actually quit smoking because of running,” said Morrissey.

She’s originally from upstate New York and the New York City Marathon became the next goal.



“So how many of the New York marathons have you done?” asked St. Germain.

“32!” said Morrissey.



Fast-forward to 2010, when Morrissey began spending more time in Florida and began running the Gasparilla half-marathon.



“I never trained well. I never trained. I was a nurse and my cross training was lifting heavy patients and running up and down the floors and everything. But, I love doing races with people. So half marathons are really good training for full marathons,” said Morrissey.

“How many marathons and how many half marathons have you run in your life?” asked St. Germain.

“I’ve done … this is terrible, but it’s I guess I’m old and I’m losing a little bit. I lost track whether this was my 60 or 61 when I did New York in November it might have been 61,” said Morrissey.

“61 marathons? That’s incredible!” said St. Germain.



“I think it’s kind of amazing because I really hate to walk, you know,” said Morrissey.

“Really? So you’d rather run than walk?” asked St. Germain.

“Yes … I actually, yeah,” said Morrissey.

Her one complaint is geared toward apparel companies.

“I’m having a heck of a time staying in shoes. So I’d like to make a general statement to running shoe companies. Stop changing your shoes,” said Morrissey.

But Morrissey tells me long races like Gasparilla and New York are about more than running.

“Yeah, but it’s just, you know, people from all over and I love… that’s the part of marathons I love. All of a sudden, I’d meet somebody from anywhere in the world and we start… after like ten minutes …you are talking personally, you know,” said Morrissey.

She’s looking forward to running more half and full marathons as long as she can and meeting even more people along the way.

Morrissey is running in the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic again this year. If you want to join her, registration is still open for the 5k, 8k, and 15k. Click here.



