Rescues in Action: Addison, Graham, and Syble

Addison

Addison is proof that sometimes the toughest souls just need a chance. The shelter estimated him to be around nine years old, a Chihuahua, and when he came to us in February, he was barely holding on. After being adopted from the shelter last year, he was later confiscated in an investigation—found weighing half of what he once did, severely emaciated, dehydrated, unable to properly use a back leg, and too weak and defeated to even stand. He had given up. The first week was touch-and-go—daily fluids, syringe feeding, and a lot of quiet hope. Then, slowly, Addison started choosing life again. He began eating on his own, standing to go potty, wandering out of his pen, asking for snuggles… and just like that, his personality started to shine through.

Now, just two months later, Addison greets his foster mom with zoomies when she gets home. He can hop in and out of his crate, enjoys soft beds, explores the yard, and even picks up toys when he’s feeling playful. He’s regained nearly all his healthy weight, his appetite is great, and while he is still considered a kidney disease dog, his values have improved significantly, and he’s no longer anemic. Most importantly, he’s happy. Addison will need a home that understands his condition and is committed to maintaining his quality of life with proper care and diet. We don’t know what his timeline looks like—it could be months, it could be years—but what matters is that every day he has now is filled with comfort, love, and joy. He’s not just surviving anymore—he’s living. And he’s hoping someone out there will choose to love him for however long that may be.

Interested in adopting? Click here!

Graham

This tall, handsome orange tabby (around 2 years old) has an incredible comeback story. He was found in devastating condition—emaciated, covered in scabies mange, with a painful neck wound and eyes swollen shut—but thanks to Cat Man Chris, he got his second chance. Today, Graham is fully vetted, neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, and he is feeling amazing as his fur grows back beautifully.

Even after everything, he’s incredibly affectionate, a total social butterfly, and a professional biscuit maker. He is FIV+, which is not easily transmitted, and he gets along great with other cats and even with respectful dogs. Graham is ready for a loving home where he can finally be safe, spoiled, and adored. 🧡

Interested in adopting Graham? Click here!

Syble

Syble was found as a stray in GA. When she was found, she looked like she had just had puppies, but none were found.

🩷Syble, a 1.5-year-old sweetheart looking for her next loving home in either a foster or foster-to-adopt situation. Weighing about 44 pounds, she’s the perfect medium-sized companion with an adorable personality to match.

Syble loves spending time outdoors; it’s truly her favorite place, and she would absolutely love a home with a large fenced-in backyard where she can safely explore and play. Because she enjoys being outside so much, she’s still working on having her listening ears on outdoors, but with a little consistency and patience, she’ll continue to improve!

At home, Syble is mostly house-trained and has an easygoing nature. She plays gently, entertains herself with toys, and is the second happiest when she’s near her people and will be your little shadow! 🩷She’s also an amazing cuddler who enjoys relaxing just as much as playing. After getting her zoomies out outside, she settles in nicely indoors and sleeps quietly through the night in her crate.

She would thrive in a home where she can stay close to her humans and continue being the loving, affectionate companion she is. If you’re interested in fostering or fostering-to-adopt Syble, please reach out. Let’s help this sweet girl find her perfect spot! 🐶💕

If you would like to meet this sweet girl, please complete an application. You can fill it out here.



Share Your Story with Heather



Heather Leigh was born and raised in Tampa Bay. She’s invested in telling stories from Seminole Heights and Ybor City and helping you find affordable childcare. Send Heather a message with any ideas you’d like to share.

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. Heather Leigh was born and raised in Tampa Bay. She’s invested in telling stories from Seminole Heights and Ybor City and helping you find affordable childcare. Send Heather a message with any ideas you’d like to share.