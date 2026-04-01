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Lost Tampa Bay 28 on Comcast? Here's how to keep watching

How to continue watching our programming if you are a Comcast Xfinity subscriber 
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If you are a Comcast Xfinity subscriber and unable to access our station on Comcast, you can still stay connected to our programming.  

Free Options: 

  • By antenna: Our signal is always free and available over-the-air. An antenna provides a reliable, high-definition viewing experience. Visit www.thefreeTVproject.org or Tablo TV to find the best antenna for your location.  
  • On our streaming apps: You can watch our live newscasts and other content by searching for our station on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and other connected TV platforms.  

Other Services:

  • YouTube TV  
  • DirecTV  
  • Other streaming platforms, as well as cable and satellite services in our area.  

How to Rescan Your TV for Our Free Over-the-Air Signal 

  • If you are using an antenna, you may need to rescan your TV to find our channel. It’s a simple process that is usually found in your TV’s menu.  
  1. Click the “Menu” button on your remote control.  
  2. In the menu, choose “Channel Setup” or a similar option   
  3. Select “Antenna” or “Tuner.”  
  4. Start a “New Scan” or “Auto Scan.” Your TV will automatically find all available channels. 
  5. If you run into issues, please refer to the product manual that came with your TV.   

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