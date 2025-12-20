Rescues in Action: April

HILLSBOROUG COUNTY, Fla. — April is a 6-month-old lab mix. She was rescued alongside her three siblings and has a lot of joyful puppy energy. Her rescue organization explained that she has a heart condition and will need yearly echocardiograms to monitor her heart.

The Compassion and Kind Foundation said:

"In terms of lifestyle, April can enjoy a normal level of activity and play. She loves playing with other dogs and engaging with her people. She simply should not be over-exerted—daily intense sprinting or endurance-style running would be too hard on her heart. Thoughtful, balanced activity is perfectly appropriate for her.





April has already attended adoption events and done wonderfully. She is friendly with people of all ages, fantastic with kids, and absolutely adores other dogs. She would thrive with a canine companion but could also do well as a solo pup with the right engagement and care.







April is a happy, loving girl who doesn’t know she’s 'different.' She’s looking for a forever home with someone who understands that loving her also means being proactive, attentive, and responsible with her heart health. In return, she offers endless affection, joy, and puppy kisses—and a lifetime of love." The Compassion and Kind Foundation

Click here for adoption details.

