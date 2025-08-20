Keely McCormick is a morning reporter at Tampa Bay 28 where her passion for local journalism and dedication to the Tampa Bay community shine through every day.

Keely joined Good Morning Tampa Bay in 2022, trading the pine trees in Oregon for palm trees in Florida. She made the move from the Pacific Northwest, where she previously served as an anchor and reporter at KVAL/KMTR.

While in Oregon, Keely reported extensively on the historic 2020 wildfires, uncovering the devastating impact on communities and documenting the region's humanitarian crisis. Her commitment to telling impactful, people-centered stories has been a hallmark of her career.

From a young age, Keely knew she was destined for a career in TV news. As an 8-year-old, she would use a hairbrush as a microphone to conduct fake “newscasts,” eventually leading to high school broadcast competitions. Her passion for storytelling grew through her studies at the University of Kansas, where she earned a degree in Broadcast Journalism and Business—and, of course, cheered for her beloved Jayhawks: Rock Chalk! During her time at KU, Keely completed multiple internships, including one abroad in London.

Now proud to call the Sunshine State home, Keely is passionate about covering the issues that matter most to Tampa Bay. Whether it's local government, the housing market, traffic issues, or community concerns, she’s dedicated to telling the stories that connect with viewers and highlight the incredible people in the Bay area. Reach out to Keely at keely.mccormick@TampaBay28.com if you have a story you feel she needs to know about.

Outside of work, Keely stays active by teaching fitness classes, running along Bayshore Boulevard, enjoying the beach, and exploring Tampa’s ever-growing list of new restaurants.

