Rescues in Action: Artie and Girlie Pop

TAMPA, Fla. —

Artie

Sometimes the dogs who have suffered the most still somehow love the hardest… and that is Artie.

Artie came to Maxx & Me after we learned he was living tied to a tree in absolutely heartbreaking conditions for over a year. His owner tragically passed away, and the person left responsible for him failed him in every possible way.

When we found Artie, he was emaciated at 36 lbs (he is now a healthy 58 lbs), flea-covered, coughing terribly, heartworm positive, and desperately craving love and freedom.

Maxx and Me Pet Rescue and FLUFF Animal Rescue

What we didn’t realize was just how critical his condition truly was. Artie’s heart was overwhelmed with heartworms, and our veterinary team determined he needed emergency fast-kill heartworm treatment to survive. Maxx & Me has spent thousands fighting to save this sweet boy’s life — and he has fought so hard to live.

Despite everything he has endured, Artie is playful, loving, goofy, and so deserving of a safe, calm home.

Sadly, after finally settling into a foster home, another dog attacked Artie, resulting in an emergency vet visit, stitches, and yet another huge bill. This boy has been through enough.

Artie needs: • A foster or forever home ASAP. He is stuck in boarding. He is doing exceptionally well with the dogs in playgroups. He loves the baby pool and his toys. Most of all, he craves human interaction and affection.

• Calm, patient environment• Can be an only dog or with sweet/friendly dogs• Someone willing to show him love, safety, and stability. PLEASE HELP US HELP ARTIE. We desperately need donations to continue paying for his medical care and mounting vet bills.

Ways to donate: 💻 Website: maxxandme.org [maxxandme.org]⁠� You can also find adoption details at that same website!

Girlie Pop

Miss Girlie Pop… because with this girl, the FUN just doesn’t stop! 💕🐾

Girlie Pop is a total bundle of joy with a big personality and an even bigger love for people! She hasn’t met a human she doesn’t want to greet, sniff, and immediately convince to give her all the pets and attention. ❤️

When she’s not soaking up the love, Girlie Pop enjoys getting outside for adventures, taking long walks, and keeping her brain busy with fun enrichment activities. She’s happy, social, silly, and always ready to make the most of her day!

Maxx and Me Pet Rescue and FLUFF Animal Rescue

If you’re looking for a fun-loving bestie who is equal parts adventure buddy and professional attention seeker, then Miss Girlie Pop might just be your perfect match! 🐶💕

If you're interested in adopting, click here!