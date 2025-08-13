ABC Action News and DFCU Financial are teaming up with Feeding Tampa Bay to help feed families in our community through local school pantries. During this back-to-school season, you can help Pack the Pantries and ensure our neighbors have all they need to achieve healthy, sustainable futures.

Any amount makes a big difference to help food insecure families. Feeding Tampa Bay has numerous partnerships with grocers, retailers, manufacturers, and farmers to stretch every $1 and make an exponential amount of meals.

