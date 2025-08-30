Rescues in Action: Bella the goat, Bella the dog, and Luna

Bella the goat

Bella is our sweet, sassy and silly girl! She came to us from a backyard breeding facility where the goats were only used for breeding, similar to what is called a puppy mill for dogs. The goats are left to continually breed and the babies are sold to anyone willing to pay for them.

Bella is approximately 6 years old. We are often asked how long goats live. They are like dogs with an average life span of 12-15 years.

Bella the dog

Bella is a 4-year-old French Bulldog with a sweet spirit and a heart of gold. Despite some medical challenges, she continues to shine as a loving, playful companion.

Bella has struggled with chronic ear infections and inflammatory polyps, but thanks to her amazing veterinary team, there’s a solid plan in place. Her ear canals are still in good shape, so she’s currently on medication to treat infection and reduce inflammation. In just a few weeks, she’ll be undergoing specialized laser surgery to remove the polyps, giving her the relief she deserves.

Great with all people and friendly with other dogs Not a match for cats Happy, affectionate and eager to be part of family life!

Bella will need a home that understands her ongoing allergy care and is committed to helping her thrive long term. In return, she’ll reward you with endless love, snuggles, and that classic Frenchie charm.

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to this resilient girl, Bella can’t wait to meet you!

Luna

Hi, I’m Miss Luna! Sweet as a button and happiest when I’m soaking up love and attention from my humans. 💕

I absolutely love, love, love to play—whether it’s with my human friends or furry friends, I’m always up for some fun. I’m fast as lightning when I zoom around, but when it’s cuddle time, I’m quiet as a little mouse and ready to snuggle close. 🐾✨

I’m already learning my leash manners and working on “sit,” so I’m well on my way to being the perfect companion. All I need now is my forever family—could that be you? 💜

