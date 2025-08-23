Rescues in Action: Buck, Buzz, Prince & Henry, and Rio

Buck

Buck's favorite thing to do is eat, sleep, and soak up the a/c. Buck is willing to go on a short potty break 3-4 times a day. But mostly likes holding down his dog bed when not eating.

Buck came to us with double ear infections; we think that because of chronic ear infections, he has lost his hearing or partial hearing. He could have selective hearing like most English bulldogs. He’s easy-going and does well with the other dogs and cats in the foster home.

He does not mind car rides; however, he does not tolerate heat. So he does not want to go on long walks, go to the park, or dog beach.. he’s looking for a home that will allow him to be the air conditioned dog he loves to be.. nap all day, and sleep at night. That won’t be late for meal time and pamper him and his golden years. Buck is in good health overall and has regular blood work.

Foster home says there is no need to worry about checking the time. Buck will let you know if you’re late for dinner or if he needs to go out for a quick potty.

He’s definitely on a schedule.. SLEEP EAT POTTY REPEAT! Click here for details!

Buzz, Prince, & Henry

Say Hello to Buzz! Buzz was the biggest of his litter, so it only makes sense that he has the biggest heart! Sweet Buzz is the shyest of his siblings. He likes to assess the situation from afar before jumping in to play. But very quickly, after he does his initial assessment, he loves to hop right into playtime. Buzz is the most gentle, loving boy! Just like his siblings, he does well in a crate and loves a nice car ride! A home with another dog is preferred. If you are interested in adopting, please reach out!

Say Hello to Prince! Prince truly wants to live up to his name and be the Prince in your castle! Prince is the most outgoing of his siblings. He LOVES to play with other dogs, no matter the size, and has endless amounts of energy. There will be no shortage of laughs in the house with Prince around. Just like his siblings, he does excellent In a crate and loves a nice car ride! A home with another dog is preferred. If you are interested in adopting, please reach out!

Say Hello to Henry! A sweet, mellow boy, Henry loves nothing more than to be in a lap or held. Henry loves playing and being outside, but loves being next to you on a couch. Henry loves playing with his siblings, but will always end up making his way towards a human for some love. He’ll butter you up with those puppy dog eyes! Just like siblings, he does excellent in a crate and loves a nice car ride! A home with another dog is preferred. If you are interested in adopting, please reach out! Click here for details!

RIO

Hi there… I’m Rio 🐶, a 2-year-old Lab mix with golden-green eyes, the squishiest face, and a heart full of love just waiting to bloom 💕🌱

At first glance, I might seem a little shy 😔... I may flinch or hide behind a couch when I don’t know you yet. But give me just a little time ⏳, a lot of patience 🧘‍♂️, and some gentle love 🫶—and you’ll unlock the goofiest, cuddliest, most loyal little shadow you’ve ever met! 🐾💞

I’m a professional bird watcher 🐦, a toy collector 🎾, and an elite-level napper 💤. I’ll follow you from room to room just to be near you, and don’t be surprised if I try to sit in your lap like a baby 👶🐕—I just want to be as close to your heart as possible! 💗

✅ Crate trained

✅ Potty trained

✅ Leash + house trained

✅ No accidents or barking when you leave (I’m a perfect gentleman!) 🧼🏡

My back legs are a little bowed, which makes my walk extra wiggly 🍑 and adorable (trust me, you’ll laugh every day!). I might be a little unsure of other animals 🐕🐈 right now, but I’m curious and willing to try—with patience and slow intros, I might love a fur sibling one day 🐾.

🌈 My dream home? A calm household with older kids (10+), where I can take my time learning to trust again 🫂. I don’t mind apartments, small or big yards—I just want someone who’ll help me feel safe and cherished 🏡💞

💌 A word from my foster:

“Just be patient and give this sweetheart a week to get to know and trust you. You will not be sorry. As Rio has opened up, he’s become one of the silliest, sweetest, most affectionate, loyal dogs. He will make the best companion for the right person. 💖”

If you’re looking for a silly, snuggly, loyal little lovebug to call your best friend 🥰—I’m your guy. Click here for details!