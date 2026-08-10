Rescues in Action: Con & Leche, Dash, and Kronk

TAMPA, Fla —

Con & Leche

These 3-month-old brothers are officially ready to move out and find families of their own!

Con and Leche have been raised in a busy foster home alongside a toddler, a large breed dog, and another cat, making them incredibly well-socialized and ready to fit right into family life. They're playful, affectionate, and curious little guys who love chasing toys, wrestling with each other, and even settling in to watch TV with their people.

AnimalLuvrs' Dream Rescue, Husky Haven of Florida, Hernando County Sheriff’s Office-Animal Services

Both boys are fully vetted and ready for their next adventure. Because they're still kittens, they'll do best in a home with another young, playful cat to keep them company. Of course, we'd absolutely love to see these brothers adopted together—they've been side by side since day one and make the perfect duo.

If you're looking for double the purrs, double the entertainment, and double the love, Con and Leche are ready to steal your heart.

Dash

Hi, I'm Dash, a handsome gray-and-white Siberian Husky. At under a year old, I'm still growing into my big Husky paws—and I've got plenty of love and energy to share!

If you're looking for a loyal companion who wants to be part of everything you do, I just might be your guy. I absolutely love being around my people and am happiest when I'm by your side, whether we're out exploring or just relaxing at home.

I'm a friendly pup who gets along well with other dogs and kids, and I'm crate trained, too! I'm mostly housebroken, though I still have the occasional accident as I continue learning my puppy manners.

AnimalLuvrs' Dream Rescue, Husky Haven of Florida, Hernando County Sheriff’s Office-Animal Services

One thing you'll notice about me is that I'm a little timid, especially when walking on a leash or in unfamiliar situations. I'll need a patient family that will help build my confidence with lots of encouragement, positive reinforcement, and love. The good news? My sweet, affectionate personality makes me eager to bond with the people who care for me.

Like any young Husky, I have plenty of playful energy and will thrive with an active family that can provide exercise, training, and fun adventures. In return, I'll reward you with endless affection, loyal companionship, and those beautiful Husky looks that are sure to turn heads.

If you're ready to help this loving young Husky blossom into the confident dog I’m meant to be, I’m ready to meet you!

Kronk

Kronk is a 5-year-old hound mix who has been at our shelter since early July through a shelter swap with the Humane Society. Shelter swaps give dogs a fresh environment and exposure to a new audience of potential adopters, helping increase their chances of finding a home.

Kronk is housebroken, rides well in the car, and is believed to do well with cats. He regularly participates in shelter playgroups and has been playful and social with dogs his own size.

AnimalLuvrs' Dream Rescue, Husky Haven of Florida, Hernando County Sheriff’s Office-Animal Services

He does experience some kennel stress, so staff and volunteers often give him breaks in the office, where he settles down, relaxes, and shows his calm, lovable personality.



Share Your Story with Heather



Heather Leigh was born and raised in Tampa Bay. She’s invested in telling stories from Seminole Heights and Ybor City and helping you find affordable childcare. Send Heather a message with any ideas you’d like to share.

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. Heather Leigh was born and raised in Tampa Bay. She’s invested in telling stories from Seminole Heights and Ybor City and helping you find affordable childcare. Send Heather a message with any ideas you’d like to share.