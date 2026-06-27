Rescues in Action: Cooper and Artie, Diego and Sweetie Pie the snake

Cooper and Artie

This dynamic duo recently lost their beloved owner and found themselves starting over. Through no fault of their own, they are looking for a fresh start. They are a bonded pair and must be adopted together.

🏠 Home Life & Compatibility

Dogs: Friendly and welcoming to all canine buddies.

Cats: Peaceful and respectful roommates for feline friends.

Bond: Inseparable best friends who comfort and balance each other.

🐕 Meet the Boys

Cooper (The Gentle Soul)

Breed: Lab mix with adorable short legs.

Age: Turning 13 this November (a distinguished senior).

Personality: Calm, wise, and full of gentle affection.

Vibe: Content with short walks and long naps by your feet.

Artie (The Joyful Sidekick)

Breed: Poodle mix.

Age: 4 years old (young adult).

Personality: Playful, affectionate, and full of life.

Vibe: Keeps Cooper feeling young and brings a spark of energy to the home.

❤️ Why Adopt This Pair?

You get the absolute best of both worlds with this duo. Cooper brings the low-maintenance, soothing presence of a senior dog. Artie brings the fun, active companionship of a young adult. They already have perfect house manners and a ready-made friendship. They are ready to fill your home with double the love and gratitude.

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Deigo

Diego was part of a massive confiscation case finally ending a long term back yard breeding operation.

We believe he was once purchased but returned due to owners moving out of the country. He is a wonderful boy but put those snacks on your counter in the cabinet because his one challenge is that he is a foodie! Your food is his food if you give him the chance. His good qualities are just how resilient and loving he is!

He wants to chill and relax, have a quick walk and go back to chill and relax. Diego love a one or two time zoom around his yard but then back inside.

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Sweetie Pie the Snake

Sweetie Pie is a beautiful Corn Snake with a name that fits her personality perfectly. While she may get a little excited when it's feeding time, she's proven to be an easy snake to handle and has been doing wonderfully as she learns that hands don't always mean food.

Like many snakes that come from less-than-ideal situations, Sweetie Pie appears to have been fed exclusively in her enclosure and likely wasn't handled much before arriving in rescue. Because of that, she can be a little eager when the enclosure door first opens. We have been working on conditioning her to feed outside of her enclosure and helping her become more comfortable with regular handling, and she continues to make great progress.

Once she's out and realizes dinner isn't being served, Sweetie Pie settles down nicely and is easy to interact with. She would be a great fit for someone looking to add a friendly, manageable snake to their family while continuing the positive work she's already started.

Sweetie Pie is proof that a little patience and consistency go a long way—and she's ready to find a forever home of her own.

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