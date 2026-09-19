Rescues in Action: Dilla, Samantha, and Tootsie

TAMPA, Fla —

Dilla

WFTS

Dilla is an approximately 2-year-old kitty with cerebellar hypoplasia (CH), which means she’ll always be a little wobbly and clumsy — but she doesn’t let that slow her down!

She originally arrived at the county shelter in rough shape and was thought to have been hit by a car. Once she recovered, it became clear her wobble wasn’t all from an injury — it was also part of who she is. ❤️

Dilla is an absolute cuddle bug who has never met a stranger when snuggles are involved. She’s now spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and FeLV/FIV negative. She can live with other gentle animals after a proper adjustment period, or she’d be perfectly content as your one-and-only spoiled princess.

Because of her CH, Dilla needs a safe indoor home without dangerous stairs, heights, or pool access—but otherwise, she’s just looking for what every kitty wants: a cozy bed, lots of love, and someone to cuddle forever. 🥹🐾

Click here for adoption details.

Samantha

WFTS

Samantha has been in foster since she was a week old. She is your average puppy with a few extra quirks, but Nothing that requires treatment or ongoing health concerns. What’s unique ?? She does have diagnosed impaired vision.

We believe she sees well enough at a distance to get around and ZOOM through the yard with her doggy friends. Seriously, this girl is FAST.

But…her close-up vision seems to be where she struggles, especially the right side.

It doesn’t slow her down, but she does tend to step in her water bowl, dump her food, and has trouble finding treats right in front of her face. She gets along well with any dog that will be calm with her and play nice. Again, due to her vision, quick movements over her or rough play makes her nervous. I can't say she’s all brains🧠 , but she’s definitely all love.

This little one is going to take some extra special patience in the training department. She is very wiggly and needs to go outside often during the day to avoid accidents.

Though she sleeps ALL night in a crate without any! She needs someone who is sure-footed. No walkers or wheelchairs, as she walks right up under your feet, and she only makes left turns, probably because of her right eye. She’s just a goofy, neurodiverse gal who is waiting for that special heart to give her a forever home.

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Tootsie

WFTS

At 17 years young, Toosie is a Chihuahua with a whole lot of love left to give. This sweet senior may enjoy his beauty sleep, but don’t let his age fool you — he still gets the occasional case of the zoomies and has plenty of spunk! Toosie has spent much of his life surrounded by his beloved siblings, who sadly crossed the rainbow bridge recently. Now, he’s looking for a special person to help him feel safe, loved, and comforted as he enters his retirement years.

Toosie is a harmless, happy little guy who enjoys the simple things in life. He loves going for walks and taking his time to sniff every blade of grass along the way. When he’s not out exploring, he’s perfectly content to curl up and enjoy a cozy nap.

What Toosie wants most is someone who will spend quality time with him, give him plenty of affection, and let him enjoy his golden years at his own pace. He doesn’t need a lot — just a loving home, a gentle heart, and someone who will appreciate the wonderful senior companion he is. If you have room in your heart for a sweet little Chihuahua who still has plenty of love (and a few zoomies!) to share, Toosie would love to meet you.

Click here for adoption details.

