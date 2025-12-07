Rescues in Action: Dragon, Chloe, and Roxanne

Dragon

Dragon is a six month old hound mix that is full of love and kindness!

Dragon is one of those little souls you meet and instantly feel in your heart—there’s just something about him that tells you he’s meant to be someone’s “once-in-a-lifetime” companion. He’s affectionate, trusting, endlessly curious, and hands out hugs and kisses like it’s his full-time job. He’s wonderful with dogs, kids, and people of all kinds, and he’s a champ in the car and on leash.

He truly is the full package—everything you could want wrapped up in one sweet pup. All he’s missing is a family to call his own for the holidays.

If you are interested in adopting Dragon, click here!

Chloe

Chloe is a warmhearted nine year old black lab mix looking to find herself and her 11 Christmas puppies a forever home!

Here is what Maxx & Me Pet Rescue has to say about say about her:

We were contacted by a rural shelter where we have rescued hundreds of dogs from over the years. Pregnant Chloe was about to give birth in the shelter and they sent out an urgent plea to save Chloe so her puppies would survive as they do not fare well and many do not survive in a shelter environment.

Chloe's background - She is reportedly 9 years old but could be younger. Her owner dumped her pregnant at the shelter and had the audacity to remark that she wanted to "reclaim" Chloe once she gave birth and her puppies were weaned. Well that definitely wasn't ever going to happen. Chloe had prior given birth to 13 puppies under this prior owner. We have no idea how many litters this poor girl has had over the course of her life. Chloe was emaciated (ribs showing) and clearly not taken care of. Chloe gave birth in the shelter delivering 11 puppies on 10/29. No rescue stepped up and we were able to finally secure amazing fosters Lesa and Kevin who helped with other pregnant Maxx & Me Moms before. The family arrived via Pilots N Paws flown in and puppies were just shy of two weeks old. We scrambled to get all supplies, milk supplements, special puppy food and supplies for Chloe and her brood.

She was only 59 lbs with her ribs sticking out. We made sure Chloe was given multiple meals a day which included Esbilac and puppy food to provide the extra nutrition she needed feeding 11 puppies especially with her emaciated body.

We are looking for a forever home for Chloe immediately. She loves her humans. She would be fine as an only dog or with another friendly, easy going dog. She loves fetch and knows basic commands. She is affectionate and very sweet. She likes to swim.

We are seeking fosters and adopters for 11 puppies. They need to be placed in homes with other well adjusted dogs who are good with young puppies and in homes with adopters willing to train. We do require anyone who adopts puppies to do puppy training.

Click here for adoption details.

Roxanne's Litter

Meet one of the pups from Roxanne’s Litter

Roxanne and her eight puppies were heartbreakingly left behind in a home slated for demolition—abandoned without a second thought. This devoted mom did everything she could to keep her babies fed and safe for who knows how long.

Thankfully, the demo crew went above and beyond, checking the property before starting. When they found the little family, they immediately contacted our friends at Pasco Animal Control, who wasted no time scooping them up and calling us for help.

We didn’t hesitate for a moment. Roxanne and her babies came straight into our care, and we’re so grateful they’re now safe. Momma Roxanne is the sweetest soul—gentle, loving, and soaking up every bit of affection she can get.

This beautiful family will be ready for adoption mid-December. No Moms ever left behind! From Lonely and Unloved to Forever Family!

Dogs Breed : American Bulldog Mix

- How old is the pet?

Roxanne: 2 years

Pups: 5 Weeks

Click here for adoption details.

