Rescues in Action: Glinda, Oliver & Felix, and Willow

TAMPA, Fla. —

Willow

In her short life, Willow has had multiple homes. She started out in a Pet Store, was adopted and then given to a College Student. The college student was unable to keep her, so her Mom took Willow. Mom has a job that keeps her away from home frequently....and felt that Willow needed a forever home.

Like most skunks, Willow loves all foods, including Greek yogurt, eggs, turkey, cucumbers, yellow squash, watermelon, blueberries, kale, and, for a rare special treat, she absolutely loves bacon and strawberry wafer cookies. With the exception of the last 2....Willow has had a healthy diet and weighs just under 4 lbs.

Skunk Colors: Black & White with a chip. Click here for adoption details

Click here for information on the upcoming 37th annual Skunk Show.

Ladybug Farm Sanctuary, Husky Haven of Florida and Florida Skunk Rescue

Hi… I’m Felix

I may be small now, but I’ve got a big personality and an even bigger heart. I’m a Siberian Husky mix (possibly pomsky), so I come with a perfect blend of smarts, curiosity, playfulness, and just a touch of that husky sass

I love to explore, play, and keep myself busy—whether that’s chasing toys, following you around, or discovering something new. And when I’m all done being a little adventurer, I’m ready to curl up next to you for the best snuggles.

I’m looking for a family who will give me patience, guidance, and lots of love as I grow. I’m still learning the world, but I promise to fill your days with laughter, cuddles, and plenty of puppy joy.

I may be small… but I’m ready to bring so much love into your life

Before applying, please be sure to review the puppy adoption requirements listed on our website:

Click here for adoption details.

Ladybug Farm Sanctuary, Husky Haven of Florida and Florida Skunk Rescue

Hi… I’m Oliver

I may be little, but don't let that fool you...I have a big personality, a sweet heart, and plenty of puppy charm. I’m a Siberian Husky mix, which means I’m smart, playful, curious, and always ready for my next adventure.

I love to explore, play with my toys, and follow my people around to see what everyone is doing. After all that fun, I’m more than happy to curl up for snuggles and soak up all the love I can get.

I’m looking for a family who will give me patience, guidance, structure, and lots of love as I grow into the amazing boy I’m meant to be. I promise to bring smiles, laughter, cuddles, and just the right amount of puppy mischief into your life.

I may be small… but I’m ready to love you with my whole heart

Click here for adoption details.

Glinda

Last November, Ladybug Farm Sanctuary assisted the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Department and Animal Control with an animal seizure case, rescuing two goats and one sheep. Glinda was one of those goats. Following her rescue, we discovered she was pregnant, and this past February she delivered two beautiful baby boys, Chester and Remy (who were featured on a previous segment).

Chester and Remy are still available for adoption. While we would love for the family to be adopted together, Glinda can also go to a home that already has pet goats. Interested parties can contact us via direct message on our Facebook page.

Click here for adoption details!

Ladybug Farm Sanctuary, Husky Haven of Florida and Florida Skunk Rescue



Share Your Story with Heather



Heather Leigh was born and raised in Tampa Bay. She’s invested in telling stories from Seminole Heights and Ybor City and helping you find affordable childcare. Send Heather a message with any ideas you’d like to share.

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. Heather Leigh was born and raised in Tampa Bay. She’s invested in telling stories from Seminole Heights and Ybor City and helping you find affordable childcare. Send Heather a message with any ideas you’d like to share.