Rescues in Action: Gordy and Spyder

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Gordy and Spyder are adorable three-month-old Husky lab mixes. These super sweet dogs are full of charm and love playing with both kids and dogs their own size. Husky Haven of Florida said that Spyder is crate trained and sleeps through the night. He also loves his treats!

His brother, Gordy, is sweet and gentle but also has a playful spirit.

Husky Haven of Florida said he is a quick learner especially if treats are involved. He loves to be close to humans and is also crate trained.

For adoption details on either of these pups click here.