Rescues in Action: Grayson, Ollie, and Churro

Grayson

How cute can one pup be? We aren't sure, but Grayson is definitely pushing the limit.

He is a 12-week-old, nine-pound cattle dog mix. He is a playful, outgoing pup, and he promised to stay cute when he is all grown up!

Interested in adopting him? Click here!

Ollie

I’m Ollie—short for Oliver, but only my vet calls me that (and even she says I’m aging in reverse!). At 11.5 years young (DOB 12/14/2013), I’ve got the playful energy of a pup, the wisdom of a senior, and zero health issues to slow me down. Yep, you read that right—my engine’s still purring and my tires have plenty of tread. I’m a Pomapoo (that’s a rare and ridiculously cute Pomeranian + Poodle mix), weighing in at a perfect 20 lbs.

My hobbies include: ️ Couch lounging like a pro, power napping under the bed (my cozy cave), short strolls followed by long A/C sessions, dipping my paws in the pool like I’m at a spa, performing tricks for fancy treats and sneaking a few classy licks from a Chobani yogurt cap (just the cap, I’m refined like that). I’m cool with cats and polite dog friends, but I’d prefer a kid-free zone and a peaceful home where I can kick back and be adored.

On leash, I can be a little selective, but give me a moment and I’ll be rolling over for belly rubs. What I’m really looking for is a foster or forever home where we can binge-watch shows, share snacks, and enjoy life at a slower, sweeter pace. No known health issues. No drama. Just vibes. Let’s make it official—couch buddies for life? Click here for adoption details!

Churro

Sweet as sugar and just as irresistible! At only 3 months old, little Churro is coming into his own—discovering how fun toys can be, how delicious treats are, and just how wonderful it is to be around kind-hearted people. Every day, his playful, snuggly personality shines a little brighter!

Churro is a tiny bundle of love with the softest fur and the biggest eyes, and he’s ready to find a forever family that will spoil him rotten (and he totally deserves it!). He gets along great with other dogs and would love a furry sibling to share his days. Because he’s going to stay very small, we’re looking for a home without small children to help keep him safe.

If you’ve got a cozy lap, a treat jar, and a heart ready to be stolen, Churro might just be your perfect match. Click here for adoption details.