Rescues in Action: Grits, McNugget and Loli

Grits

We got a call from Blue Pearl about a puppy that had been attacked and was too young to surrender to animal control being hurt they would probably just euthanize.

We could not say no, so we committed and picked him up and got him to our vet got at Animal Doctors of South Tampa to get all his wounds taken care of. He is now a happy healthy pup and ready for adoption!

Interested in adopting Grits? Click here!

McNugget

McNugget is ready to meet his perfect people! He’s a 1yr old hound mix at about 45lbs lean. He is young, active, and looking for his best friend. He loves other dogs and would really enjoy a home with a friendly dog he can cuddle and play with. He is affectionate and so loving, especially with kids! He would make the perfect family dog! He’s house trained and crate trained, non destructive, and really an all around perfect pup.

He’s got a hound dog howl and a huge smile that will make you laugh and fill your hearts with so much love.

This kid is a gem, and someone would be really lucky to add him to their family!

Click here for adoption details!

Loli

Hi there! I’m **Loli** 🖤 I’m a 5-year-old German Shepherd girl with a big heart and lots of energy to share! I’m super loyal and playful, and once I trust you, I’ll be one of your favorite people. I love keeping my humans safe and making sure everyone in my home feels comfortable — I take my “watchdog” duties seriously, but I also love to play and have fun!

I’m crate trained, potty trained, house trained, and leash trained, but I do get really excited on walks when I see other dogs. I love to chase and bark, so I’ll need someone patient and experienced to help me stay calm. When I play, I can get a little mouthy because I don’t always realize my own strength, so I need gentle guidance to know when enough is enough. I do best in an adult-only home with no cats, and I’d love a big fenced yard where I can run, play, and burn off my energy safely.

I can be shy or protective around new people and dogs at first, but I warm up quickly once I see I can trust you. If you’re looking for a smart, playful, loving, and loyal companion who will keep you safe, make you laugh, and bring lots of energy and love to your life, I might just be your perfect girl!

*A word from my foster:* “Loli is sweet, loving, and playful. She does bark at new people and dogs, but once she trusts you, she’s all in. She will bring so much happiness and energy to her forever home!”

Interested in adopting? Click here!

