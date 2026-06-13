Rescues in Action: Hazel and Henry, Sweet Pea, and Alastor

Henry and Hazel

HI! We are Henry and Hazel, a super lovable, fluffy, and hypoallergenic Pekingese/Poodle mix pair. At 11-years-YOUNG our previous owner passes away and no one in family wants us. We are looking for a forever home where we can be your ultimate couch lounging, TV watching, and treat-eating companions. We are 12 lbs of pure love!

Our former parents call us "sweet" (and say Hazel is a little "Hazy Bear"). We love children, enjoy going outside for fresh air, and are obsessed with car rides. Seriously, we LOVE them! Since we are bonded, where we can live out our golden years together.

Want to be our new family? We can’t wait to meet you! XOXO - H

Sweet Pea

Meet Your Future Best Friend

Age: 4 Months Weight: Under 30 lbs Great with: Dogs & Cats!

Looking for a daily dose of pure joy? This sweet girl is ready to bring endless love, puppy kisses, happy tail wags, and yes...that irresistible puppy breath straight into her forever home. She's not just looking for a place to stay she's ready to find her person.

Why Youll Fall in Love

The Ultimate Cuddler: Shes incredibly sweet and happiest curled up right beside you after a fun day of play.

Animal Friendly: She adores other dogs and is a big fan of cats, perfect for a multi-pet home!

Perfect Puppy Age: At four months old, she's soaking up everything; learning routines, picking up training, and growing into the best companion. Potty training is already off to a great start!

Her Perfect Home

Shes looking for a family ready to give her love, guidance, and a lifetime of cuddles. With just a little patience and consistency, shes going to be an amazing dog.

Ready to make her part of your family?

Please complete an application.

Alastor

Alastor is a 3½-year-old Black Mouth Cur mix who came to the shelter in October after being found running in a rural area of Brooksville with another dog.

He has an outgoing, playful and happy go lucky personality. One of his favorite things is playtime…especially with toys or chasing the water hose. He’s eager to please, enjoys interacting with handlers, and is social with other dogs at the shelter, often seeking them out for play (think WWE).

Based on what we know about him, we believe Alastor would do best in a home without cats or livestock.