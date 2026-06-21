Rescues in Action: Lisa, Ariel, and Caesar

Lisa

Lisa has that perfect middle-ground energy. She’s playful and interactive and has mastered the art of soft entry. Emotionally, she eases into your life with this calm, gentle presence that somehow feels familiar almost immediately. She loves belly rubs and enjoys being with people to receive attention.

✅ Potty Trained

🩷 Loves to Snuggle

👧 Good with Kids

🏡 Prefers to Be the Only Dog in the Home and Soak Up All the Attention

🐾 Loyal Companion

💕 Ready to Be Your Best Friend and Couch Buddy for Life

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Ariel

Found as a stray in Temple Terrace, Ariel is as sweet and loving as she is strong and resilient. At about 3 years old, Ari is the perfect mix of chill and playful. Happy to nap beside you while you work or hang out, like all pitbulls, she is down to clown as soon as you grab a toy! When first rescued, Ari startled and cowered often at hands that moved around her, indicating a past where humans had been unkind to her. The vet believed she had recently weaned puppies, suggesting that she may have been discarded after producing puppies that could be sold.

Despite all she has been through, Ariel maintains a cheerful outlook and is always ready to shower whoever is closest with kisses! Ari is a dream on a leash and has gone on several hiking trips. If you are looking for a snuggle buddy who is eager to adventure with you but naps like a champ, reach out to AnimalLuvr’s Dream Rescue!

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Caesar

Caesar is a 3.5-year-old Doberman with a big body and an even bigger heart! This handsome 100+ lb boy is slimming down, loves people, and is happiest soaking up attention and leaning in for affection.

He’s calm, well-mannered, listens great, and truly is a gentle giant. Caesar enjoys the company of other dogs but is looking for a cat-free home. He would love a family who can give him exercise, love, and plenty of adventures.

If you’re searching for a loyal best friend and oversized cuddle buddy, Caesar may be the perfect match. 🐶💕

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