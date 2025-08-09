Rescues in Action: Maple, Bishop Oreo, and Milo

Maple

Meet Maple – Your new snuggle buddy with a need for speed! Maple is the sweetest gal you’ll ever meet—seriously, she might just melt your heart like syrup on pancakes. She’s the perfect blend of playful energy and cozy cuddles, making her an ideal companion for both adventures and lazy afternoons.

Don’t let her snuggly side fool you—this girl’s got wheels! Maple gets the zoomies like it’s her job, and when she takes off, she’s fast fast. Blink and she’s halfway across the yard, tail flying and joy radiating.

Maple was adopted as a puppy and deeply loved by her original owner. Due to personal circumstances beyond their control, they made the heartbreaking decision to surrender her—ensuring she’d have the chance to find a new family who could give her the life she deserves.

With a heart full of love and a tail that never stops wagging, Maple is always ready to shower you with affection. Whether she’s trotting beside you on a walk or curled up like a cinnamon roll on the couch, she’s happiest just being by your side.

Looking for a best friend who’s equal parts fun, fuzzy, and fast? Maple’s your girl.

Bishop Oreo

Meet Bishop Oreo. A 2-Year-Old Male American Bulldog, 75 lbs, neutered, fully vetted.

Bishop Oreo is the definition of a big dog with a big personality — sweet, squishy-faced, and built like a linebacker. This handsome hunk was a shelter favorite who narrowly escaped euthanasia due to kennel stress. After a whirlwind of adoption, surgery, and a rough return, Bishop is now safely in our care and looking for the right kind of home to help him succeed.

What Bishop Needs:

Bishop Oreo is not for the average dog owner. He’s still very much a big puppy in a giant, powerful body. He needs structure, consistency, and strong leadership. Think: training, boundaries, exercise, more training, and even more exercise. Both physical and mental outlets are key to his success.

Experience Required:

We are looking for an experienced large/strong breed adopter who understands how to set limits with love. He is not aggressive — just unaware of how big, strong, and clumsy he can be. For now, that means:

• No small animals

• No young kids

• No elderly or physically fragile humans

• No first-time dog owners

What He’s Like:

Bishop is goofy, eager to please, and responds well to direction — when you have his attention. He thrives in a calm but active environment with someone who won’t let him bulldoze his way through life (literally). He enjoys being near his people, doing brain games, going for structured walks, and just being part of the pack.

With the right leadership and routine, this dog is going to be incredible. He just needs someone willing to put in the work to unlock it.

If you’re strong, confident and committed, Bishop Oreo may just be your ride-or-die best friend.

Located in Tampa Bay Area.

Apply to adopt at: www.AnimalLuvrsDreamRescue.org [animalluvrsdreamrescue.org]

Milo

Hi, I’m Milo – 8.5 years young and still living life like it’s one big parade! I’m basically happiness on four paws. If you have a heartbeat (human, kid, or dog), I’m going to greet you like you’re a celebrity on a red carpet. My tail? It never stops. My smile? Always on. My motto? “The more, the merrier!” My Favorite Things About Me: Walkies! – The second my foster mom grabs the leash, I turn into a pogo stick! Bunny hops! – Too much joy = hopping down the hallway like a fluffy kangaroo.

Neighborhood Reporter! – I bark to share important news: “HI! IT’S ME! LIFE IS AWESOME!” Social Butterfly! – People, kids, other dogs… everyone gets a Milo welcome. Leash skills: Solid 5/10! (I start out excited, then settle down.) Weather note: In Florida heat, sometimes I need a royal chariot ride back home. Cooler months? Let’s go forever! Indoors: Pretty chill… unless the mailman shows up. (We have a love-hate thing.) Health: My kidney levels are a bit high, but I take my supplement like a champ and feel great!

Signature Move: The Milo Dance! A rug + me = cuteness overload. I’m not huge on toys or treats, but I’m BIG on love, walks, rolling on rugs, and making you smile every single day. If you’re looking for a joyful, funny, loyal sidekick with just the right amount of goofy, I’m your guy. Let’s make every walk an adventure, every rug a dance floor, and every day a reason to smile.

Click here for adoption details!