Rescues in Action: Marley, Pebbles and Presto

Presto

Presto is 6 months old, a 30-pound mixed breed All American boy and he wants to explore the neighborhood with you!

Here's what Pet Pal Animal Shelter sent us about Presto:

"Bring Presto into your home, and watch him work his magic! This sweet boy has learned to walk well on a leash and loves to explore the neighborhood with our dog walkers. He has also been to several events and always has a great time meeting new people and new pups. He is a six-month-old, 30-pound all-American boy."

If you're interested in adopting Presto, click here or call 727-328-7738.

Pebbles

Pebbles is a 10-month-old Chihuahua who has overcome a lot to be the happy, confident pup that she is today.

Here's what AnimalLuvr's Dream Rescue sent us about Pebbles:

"Pebbles is a 10-month-old, teeny tiny brindle Chihuahua lady with a big personality packed into her little frame! When she first arrived, she was in rough shape — battling infected bite wounds, a hernia, and skin infections from demodex mange. Thanks to the love and dedication of her amazing foster mom and the right vet care, Pebbles is now fully healed, spayed and ready to find her forever family!

This adorable girl has blossomed into a happy, social and confident pup who loves to play and soak up attention. Pebbles would thrive in a home with another playful dog who can match her youthful energy and help her continue to grow and learn.

If you’re looking for a pint-sized companion with a huge heart and a joyful spirit, Pebbles might just be your perfect match!"

If you want to take Pebbles home with you, click here!

Marley

Marley is a 2-year-old Siberian Husky with a big personality and lot of love to give.

Here is what Husky Haven of Florida sent us about Marley:

"Hi, I’m Marley — a 2-year-old sweetheart with a silly streak and a big heart. I live for playtime, especially with other dogs, and I’ve been told I’m a total goofball. At home, I’m housebroken, quiet and well-behaved (though I might follow you around a little too closely because I just love being near my people).

I’m not especially high-energy indoors, but give me a squeaky toy and I’m in heaven! Don’t worry — I only chew what’s mine. Despite my size, I’m more of a welcome mat than a guard dog. The outside world doesn’t bother me much — I’m all about love and cuddles.

On the leash, I walk very nicely, but I do love greeting other dogs and anyone who gives me a smile. I never show fear or aggression, and honestly, I get attention everywhere I go because I’m just that friendly. I’m good with kids, though I sometimes get so excited that I’ll “boop” noses with mine — oops!

Now, here’s where I need a little extra help: being left alone is tough for me. I’ll nap in my crate if the door is open, but if you close it, I panic. Left alone, I may try to chew my way to freedom. That means I need a family with patience, or someone who can be home with me most of the time. A yard with a good fence would also be amazing since I’m a talented jumper and my recall skills aren’t the best yet.

I really am the best dog — I just need the right person who understands me. The truth is, I’m the kind of dog you can take anywhere, which works out perfectly, because you might have to!

So…what do you say? Want to make me your adventure buddy and forever shadow?"

If you want to make Marley a part of the family, click here!