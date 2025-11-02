Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Rescues in Action: Pebbles

🌸 Meet Pebbles! 🌸
Pebbles is a 10-month-old, teeny tiny brindle Chihuahua lady with a big personality packed into her little frame! When she first arrived, she was in rough shape — battling infected bite wounds, a hernia, and skin infections from demodex mange. Thanks to the love and dedication of her amazing foster mom and the right vet care, Pebbles is now fully healed, spayed, and ready to find her forever family!
This adorable girl has blossomed into a happy, social, and confident pup who loves to play and soak up attention. Pebbles would thrive in a home with another playful dog who can match her youthful energy and help her continue to grow and learn.
If you’re looking for a pint-sized companion with a huge heart and a joyful spirit, Pebbles might just be your perfect match! 💕
If you are interested in adopting Pebbles, click here:
www.animalluvrs.org [animalluvrs.org]

