TAMPA, Fla. —

Rudy

Meet Rudy! 🐾❤️

Rudy is a 5-year-old, 20-pound dachshund mix with enough personality for ten dogs. 😂 He is incredibly smart, active, and loves having a job. He’s completed basic and advanced obedience, has agility experience, uses communication buttons, loves long walks, LOVES the water, and is always ready to learn something new.

Rudy came to us through no fault of his own. His former owner is a disabled veteran who loved and cared for him deeply, but unfortunately is now in a position where keeping Rudy is no longer possible. We’d love nothing more than to find Rudy a home where he’ll be just as loved. ❤️

Rudy will thrive with an experienced owner who can provide structure, boundaries, and plenty of mental and physical activity. Because of his high prey drive, he needs a home without cats or other small animals and would do best without small children.

He’s fully vetted, neutered, microchipped, hilarious, affectionate, and ready for his next chapter. 🥰

If you're interested in adopting, click here!

Animal Luvrs

Skye

This is Skye. She will be 6 months on the 23rd!

She is very sweet and is potty trained and crate trained for bedtime. She prefers to spend her days lounging and playing with her foster sisters!

We're not sure if she's okay with cats, but she could be ok with a proper introduction. We’re working on eating slower. Skye is doing very well with sharing toys and playing together. She absolutely loves her walks. So, future owner, best get some new sneakers and get ready to go on adventures. Skye is still a puppy, so she likes to nibble. Probably best not for a home with toddlers. Has learned to take treats gently. She’s a special, sweet girl and needs a forever loving home 😍🥰

She's still new to Husky Haven, so she doesn't have a link to her bio yet. But, click here to fill out an application!