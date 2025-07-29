Rescues in Action: Rufus, Jagger, and Apollo

Rufus

Rufus is the gentlest soul. For four beautiful years, he lived as a cherished family member, until one day, that chapter closed without warning. His family moved away and left him behind. At first, we thought Rufus believed he was just boarding here—that his loved ones would walk through the door any day. He waits with hope in his eyes.

This sweet guy adores people and gets along just fine with other pups. His ideal day? Kicking back on the couch or catching some Zzz’s on his cot. Food isn’t his love language, but affection definitely is. Roo’s all about calm vibes, cozy hangouts, play time, and equally chill time.

Rufus is house-trained, walks beautifully on leash, knows his commands, and was raised with three children. He’s as good-hearted as they come—he just can’t live with cats.

Looking for a relaxed, low-key buddy to share life with? Roo just might be your perfect match. Click here for more details!

WFTS

Jagger

This handsome tuxedo boy was rescued off the streets by Cat Man Chris after being found with an open wound on his neck—but don’t worry, he’s all healed up and ready for his forever home!

Jagger is very affectionate and has been known to dish out some enthusiastic headbutts to express his love. He has a soft meow, a big personality, and loves to be the center of attention.

He is not a fan of dogs but does well with other cats as long as they have chill personalities—he likes to be the big boy of the house and isn’t a fan of pushy or dominant cats. Jagger loves people of all ages but isn’t into being carried around, so any little ones in the home should be old enough to understand his personal space.

Jagger is FIV positive, but that doesn’t stop him from living a long, happy, and healthy life with the right care and love. Click here for adoption details!

WFTS

Apollo

Hi, I’m Apollo! I’m 5 years old and full of fun and energy! I might be on the smaller side, but I’ve still got a little growing to do. I absolutely love running and playing, just like most Huskies, so I’d really love a backyard to call my own—preferably fenced, so I don’t get too distracted and wander off on an adventure!

I adore all dogs and humans, but with all this energy, I might be a bit much for the little ones. Sometimes I get so excited that I might accidentally bump into them or play a bit too rough. But don’t worry, I’m eager to learn and improve if someone just gives me a chance. I already know how to sit, catch, and almost stay, and I’m always ready to learn more, especially if there are treats involved! I’m a super quick learner and love to please. I have not been tested with cats.

Oh, and guess what? I once jumped into a pool and was surprised at how cool it was—I can swim! I’d love to be your shadow, helping out in the kitchen or just hanging out. Having a friend to play with would be amazing too. Could that be you? I promise I’m a very good boy!

Click here for adoption details!