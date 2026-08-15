Rescues in Action: Sailor and Valor, Dixie and Aldi

TAMPA, Fla —

Salor and Valor

Meet Sailor & Valor — two adorable 4-month-old puppies looking for their forever families in the Tampa Bay area!

Sailor and Valor are sweet, playful, snuggly puppies with so much love to give. They’re both dog, cat, and kid-friendly and would each love a home where they can continue growing, learning, playing, and getting all the cuddles they deserve. They would especially enjoy having a friendly doggy sibling to play with and learn from!

While Sailor and Valor are siblings, they are available for adoption SEPARATELY and are not looking for a home together. We want each of them to have the opportunity to grow into a confident, independent dog and form their own special bond with their forever family.

Sailor is a sweet little girl who loves to snuggle just as much as she loves to play. She’s affectionate, social, and ready to become someone’s new best friend.

Valor is an equally lovable little boy with a playful spirit and a cuddly side. He loves being around his people and other animals and is ready to find a family to call his own.

Both of these babies have their whole lives ahead of them, and we would love to see them each find the perfect forever home.

Located in the Tampa Bay area and available for adoption separately.

Apply to adopt at www.compassionkind.org/adopt [compassionkind.org]

Dixie

Meet Dixie, the gentlest soul fighting to save her leg after a senseless attack. Heidi’s Legacy Dog Rescue stepped in to save Dixie from euthanasia. Left with a crushed wrist and missing foot bones, she braved painful daily bandage changes under light sedation weekly and finally had the surgery she needed.

They did have to amputate a few toes but we saved her leg. Like a typical teenager, Dixie loves her private bedroom, stuffed toys, and balls—but she also likes to be part of everything when she wants it. Dixie is now still healing from her multiple surgeries, spayed, microchipped and fully vaccinated. She just needs to find a home of her own.

Click here for adoption details!

Aldi

At just 4 pounds, Aldi may be tiny, but his story is a big reminder of the difference love and compassion can make.

This sweet senior Chihuahua was brought into the county shelter in a reusable ALDI bag. He was painfully thin, covered in fleas, and his nails had grown so long they curled into his feet, leaving permanent deformities in his little paws. The most urgent concern, though, was the severe infection draining from his mouth and a wound along the side of his face.

Somewhere along the way, Aldi also appears to have possibly hurt his back. Thankfully, his X-rays and bloodwork look great, and with proper veterinary care, pain management, and an incredible foster home, he continues to improve every single day.

Now this tiny guy is rebuilding muscle, enjoying his meals, and finally letting his adorable little personality shine. He's discovering what it feels like to be safe, comfortable, and truly cared for.

Aldi is looking for a gentle, patient family who will cherish him for the rest of his days. He deserves soft-served meals, cozy blankets, warm laps, and all the spoiling he should have had his entire life.

If you're looking for a tiny companion with a huge heart, Aldi is ready to spend his golden years being loved exactly the way he deserves.

Click here for adoption details!

