Rescues in Action: Spike, Charles, Ernest & August, and Poco

TAMPA, Fla. —

Spike

Meet Spike, a friendly, fun-loving boy who has been waiting for his chance at a forever home since February. When Spike first arrived at the shelter, he was a little rambunctious, but underneath all that energy was a dog who simply wanted attention, affection, and someone willing to teach him.

Spike is one of our Project Pup dogs, which means he has been working with professional trainers to build his skills and become the best companion he can be. Even better, his adopter will receive a voucher for a training session to help continue that progress at home.

Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services, Heidi's Legacy Dog Rescue, and Animalluvr's Dream Rescue

Spike loves going for walks, playing fetch, working for treats, and challenging his brain with enrichment toys like snuffle mats. Give him a kiddie pool, and he'll happily dive for treats—or forget the pool altogether and just drink straight from the hose! He even loves bath time and will soak up every second of attention and massage.

Spike already sits nicely for treats and is continuing to learn new commands. He can still get a little jumpy when he's excited, so a home with older children may be the best fit.

But perhaps Spike's sweetest quality is how much he loves connecting with people. He regularly checks in with his person and absolutely loves being loved on.

Click here for adoption details.

Charles, Ernest and August

These three beautiful souls—a pair of tuxedo brothers and a stunning smoke-grey boy—deserve a chance to blossom, and they need a hero to help them build trust.

They are currently very shy and learning to trust humans.

They need a quiet, patient home where they can learn that humans are safe. If you have patience, a big heart, and a small space, you can change their entire world. They were abandoned outside a hotel and were fending for themselves, flea infested and very hungry. We stepped in to give them care and now they are ready for their new homes.

Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services, Heidi's Legacy Dog Rescue, and Animalluvr's Dream Rescue

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Poco

Poco is a sweet 10yr old senior chi who still has plenty of energy. He is shy at first but once he gets to know you he is your goofy best friend.

Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services, Heidi's Legacy Dog Rescue, and Animalluvr's Dream Rescue

Poco would do best in a quiet home with no kids, and gets along fine with other animals but would be perfectly content as an only child.

Click here for adoption details!