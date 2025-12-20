Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Rescues in Action: Willow and Aspen

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Willow and Aspen are two gorgeous kittens looking for their forever home! Animal Luvr's Dream Rescue describes these two as little miracles. The two siblings were found all alone during a cold snap in the region.

Here is what the rescue said about the two siblings,"Willow and Aspen are exceptionally social and well-adjusted. They’ve been raised around dogs, cats, and kids, and take it all in stride with curiosity and confidence. They’re playful, affectionate, and ready to start their next chapter.

After the holidays, these two are hoping to find a forever family to call their own. They would thrive in a home with another young, active cat or cat-friendly dog to grow up with—or better yet, they’d love to be adopted together!"

Click here for adoption details.

