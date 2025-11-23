Rescues in Action: Xena, Cooper, Gigi

Xena

Meet Xena!

This stunning 3-year-old white Siberian Husky has gone from struggling mama to absolute superstar! After coming from a rough backyard breeder situation, Xena is now healthy, fully vetted, just had a full dental cleaning, and her coat has filled in beautifully.

She’s blossomed into a confident, social, and joyful girl who goes out to community events regularly and loves meeting everyone. She has been incredible with other dogs, great with children, and has even spent time around cats (dog-savvy, confident adults only, as she’s a playful, in-your-face gal!).

Xena is smart, talkative, affectionate, and ready for an active, husky-savvy home that can keep up with her energy, brains, and love for attention. Now that her puppies are adopted, it’s finally her turn to be spoiled!

If you're interested in adopting Xena, click here.

Cooper

Cooper is a 3.5-year-old Vizsla–Lab mix with smarts, charm, and a heart ready to belong to someone special. He’s quick to learn, has great house manners, and enjoys the company of other dogs.

Breed: Vizsla–Lab mix - Age: 3.5 years - Weight: ~65 lbs

Temperament: Sociable, affectionate, smart - Kids: Best in a home without young children

Dogs: Gets along well with other dogs

Cats: Needs slow, careful introductions

Training: Knows basic commands, eager to learn more

Health: Up to date on vaccines, neutered

Cooper is happiest when he’s exploring, playing with dog friends, or snuggling with his person. He’s looking for a child-free home where his intelligence and love for companionship will shine.

If you’re ready to open your heart to a loyal and loving dog, click here.

Gigi

Meet Gigi, a 2-year-old Frenchie with the cutest little face and an even sweeter heart. She was recently rescued from the euthanasia list at a shelter and is now safe, loved, and so ready for her forever home.

Gigi is playful, affectionate, and happiest right by your side. She is the nap queen and loves belly rubs, short walks, and curling up for cozy snuggles. Her adorable snorts and goofy charm make her impossible not to adore.

She does well with people and may enjoy a calm dog companion, but she’d also be perfectly happy soaking up all the love as your one and only. She’s crate trained, doing great with house training, and fully vetted and spayed.

This little survivor is ready for her fresh start. Could you be the happy ending Gigi has been waiting for?

If you're interested in adopting Gigi, click here.

