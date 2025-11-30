Rescues in Action: Ziggy, Beau, Milo

Ziggy

Ziggy is a polite, friendly, and laid-back guy who loves people and gets along well with dogs of all sizes. He enjoys lounging in the sun, feeling a cool breeze, and spending quality time with his humans. Though not a big toy fan, he does enjoy chewing on a knuckle bone and is always ready for treats!

Ziggy is housebroken, kennel-trained, and has excellent indoor manners, though he’d prefer to be wherever his people are. He’s a true velcro dog, thriving on companionship and loving nothing more than resting his heavy head in your lap for pets and cuddles.

While Ziggy isn’t fond of cats and can tolerate only brief brushing, his sweet, affectionate, and good-natured personality makes him the perfect family companion for someone looking for a loyal, loving friend.

If you're interested in adopting Ziggy, click here!

Beau

Beau is approx 14 yrs young (approx dob 04/1/2011). He is a Bichon Frise Maltese mix, 10 lbs, fully vetted and spunky, neutered! This little one was going to be put to sleep because the owner went into a hospice care facility and none of the family was interested in keeping him.

We stepped in just at the right moment. Beau is currently on a medication for his heart that is $31.12/month. ( Lungs have normal calcification seen in older pets. Heart has mild atrial enlargement.) He is also currently housebroken and learned the fosters home doggie door like he has always used one (never had before).

Beau is very easy going...fine with other dogs and cats. He sleeps, eats and cuddles.

If you're interested in adopting Beau, click here!

Milo

Milo is a happy 9 month old pup that is always excited to see you! This little lowrider will be the talk of the neighborhood on his daily walks, and will definitely keep you busy playing fetch or just running around the yard. He is always on the go, and would love a family that will include him in all of their adventures. Milo is an 8 month old, 30 pound All American boy.

If you're interested in adopting Milo, click here!