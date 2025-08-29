GULFPORT, Fla. — Gulfport is a quaint town with a vibrant arts scene and breathtaking waterfront views.

“Gulfport is a special kind of special,” said Cathy Salustri Loper.

Gulfport: A small town by the sea

“There is a sparkle. There is a life. There is always a smiling face,” said Melissa Robolino.

It’s only 3.8 square miles with about 11,000 year-round residents. Gulfport was known by several names in the mid and late 1800s but was incorporated as Gulfport in 1912.

In the early day,s it could only be reached by boat. The town’s founders were blockade runners out of Key West, and for year,s Mullet Fishing was the town’s backbone. N,ow Gulfport’s Waterfront Village District is filled with independent shops, boutiques, eateries, and stunning sunsets across Boca Ciega Bay.

“Supporting local and then relaxing and having a great time,” said one visitor to Gulfport.

10 months ago, this piece of paradise was rattled by Hurricane Helene. Storm surge inundated about 25% of the area, damaging homes, businesses, and landmarks, like the historic Gulfport Casino.

Despite the damage, the heartbeat of the city remains steady with the community rallying around each other, vowing to bounce back, and keeping this slice of old Florida around for years to come.

“When the storms hit, you didn't have to ask for help. People were just there, and that is Gulfport. The community just comes together,” said Michael Hooper, the store manager of the Beach Bazaar.