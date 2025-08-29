Gulfport Boomerangs prove age is just a number

GULFPORT, Fla. — Babe Ruth said, “Never let the feat of striking out keep you from playing the game.”

That’s exactly what a local group in Gulfport is doing as they step into the batter’s box and prove age is just a number.

Three days a week, Hoyt Field in Gulfport is filled with the laughter and competitive drive of The Gulfport Boomerangs. But this is not your typical softball team; it is made up of men and women over the age of 55.

The team had a handful of players when it started back in 1972 and was created to help promote senior health and wellness.

"We started out they had rocks for bases and pulling equipment together. We finally just kind of morphed into the league that you see today, we have more than 60 active members, and we probably got about 150 on the roster. Once all of the snowbirds come in from up north into Canada,” said Rob Sumner, the President of The Gulfport Boomerangs.

Sumner told Tampa Bay 28 these men and women are more than teammates, they are family.

"We laugh, we joke, we exercise, we have fun, we make fun of each other, and it's all good-natured. You come out here to play, and you got 50 brand new best friends,” explained Sumner.

"It feels like a family. Every time we get here, everybody asks you how you're doing. If somebody has surgery, we sign a card, and we send it to them. It's really, it's really good team,” said Christine Lago, a player on the Gulfport Boomerangs.

But that family bond was put to the test last year when hurricanes Helene and Milton hit. Some players sustained damage to their homes.

"Some of our players couldn’t live in their house, so other players had them sleep over their house for, I think, a month or two,” explained Lago.

And The Boomerangs lost their field and went weeks without playing!

"And our last game here was September 26 of last year, and we went 37 weeks without playing here. And to us, that's 111 games, because we played three times a week. It was used as a storm debris collection site, and the debris was from the fence in left field to the right center field, three stories high. I mean, it was just these gigantic, gigantic piles before we could get back on the field,” explained Sumner.

But now this team is stronger than ever and stepping back up to the plate at Hoyt Field, fueled by the love of the game, friendship, and maybe a little bit of bragging rights.

The Gulfport Boomerangs also make it a mission to give back to the community. Since 2021, they have raised more than $8,000 for community projects.

If you want to learn more about The Gulfport Boomerangs, you can click here.