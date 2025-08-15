New ‘Community’ mural in Winter Haven adds to the growing art scene in the city

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Downtown Winter Haven is full of unique murals.

Recently, a local artist completed a mural on the side of Haven Coffee Roasters.

Alexa Lauren worked with the coffee shop to create the design, which centers around the word "community." It also features coffee plants throughout.

Lauren said that just like the community of Winter Haven is growing, so is the art scene.

"When I did live here, the community aspect was amazing. Everyone was so supportive in my journey of becoming an artist and doing this full-time. But when I was here the days I was painting, everyone was so supportive and so encouraging and had so many kind and nice words,” said Lauren.

Lauren said it took her 10 days to complete the mural. She even worked 12 to 14 hours days and some nights until 2:30 a.m. just to complete the project.

